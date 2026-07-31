Chennai: 2 brothers arrested for killing sibling and mother over property dispute

CHENNAI: Two siblings were arrested for allegedly murdering their mother and younger brother at their residence in Anna Nagar East following a dispute over family property valued at around Rs one crore.
The victims were identified as Ashraf Nisha, 69, and her younger son, Dr Ashraf Ahmed, 42, a dentist.
The Anna Nagar police received information early on Friday that the two had been found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house on 1st Avenue, Anna Nagar East.
Police personnel and a 108 ambulance team rushed to the spot. Paramedics examined the victims and confirmed that both were dead. Investigators found injuries on Ashraf Nisha's face and body, and on Ashraf Ahmed's waist, arms and legs, following which a case of murder was registered.
The investigation revealed that the family had been involved in a long-standing dispute over the sale and division of property worth around Rs one crore.
During the inquiry, police arrested the deceased woman's elder sons, Asrar Ahmed, 49, and Abrar Ahmed, 50.
During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to killing their mother and younger brother over the property dispute, police said.
Investigators also detained the wives of the two arrested men, along with their son and daughter, for questioning to ascertain whether they had any role in the crime.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, while forensic experts examined the scene and collected evidence.
The two accused were arrested and are expected to be remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate court on Friday