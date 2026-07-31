Chennai: 2 brothers arrested for killing sibling and mother over property dispute

The victims were identified as Ashraf Nisha, 69, and her younger son, Dr Ashraf Ahmed, 42, a dentist.

The Anna Nagar police received information early on Friday that the two had been found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house on 1st Avenue, Anna Nagar East.

Police personnel and a 108 ambulance team rushed to the spot. Paramedics examined the victims and confirmed that both were dead. Investigators found injuries on Ashraf Nisha's face and body, and on Ashraf Ahmed's waist, arms and legs, following which a case of murder was registered.

The investigation revealed that the family had been involved in a long-standing dispute over the sale and division of property worth around Rs one crore.

During the inquiry, police arrested the deceased woman's elder sons, Asrar Ahmed, 49, and Abrar Ahmed, 50.

During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to killing their mother and younger brother over the property dispute, police said.