Chennai: 2 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of Chennai police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for illegally obtaining Indian documents, including an Indian passport.
On March 6, officials of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) at Chennai International Airport handed over Mohammad Harun Mai (44), a Bangladeshi national, to the city police after he was found in possession of an Indian passport obtained using forged documents while concealing his Bangladeshi citizenship.
Investigations revealed that he entered India through Tripura in 1999 first and then frequently used the route to travel to India for work.
In 2022, he came to India using his Bangladeshi passport and worked at a biryani shop in Thousand Lights, in the city. He eventually obtained an Aadhaar card and a PAN card by concealing his Bangladeshi nationality and used these documents to obtain an Indian passport.
Based on information provided by Mohammad Harun Mai during interrogation, police discovered that his uncle's son, Waliullah Khan, entered India from Bangladesh through the Tripura border in 2025. Mohammad Harun Mai brought Waliullah Khan to Chennai by train, gave him a job in the Briyani shop, and allowed him to stay in the same room. Waliullah concealed his identity and prepared an Aadhaar card in the name of Babul Hussain to engage in illegal activities.
Both men were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.