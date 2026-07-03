Chennai: 19-year-old ‘detains’ minor school girl at home, arrested under Pocso act

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for allegedly detaining a 16-year-old schoolgirl at his house after intercepting her on her way to school, the police said on Friday (July).
The Class 11 student, a resident of Maduravoyal, had been in contact with the accused through a social media platform.
According to police, after learning that the two had been chatting regularly, her parents had reprimanded her.
The girl went missing after leaving for school two days ago, prompting her parents to lodge a complaint with the Virugambakkam All Women Police.
Acting on the complaint, a police team led by inspector Amudha traced and rescued the girl from the house of the accused in Karambakkam near Porur.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had intercepted the minor while she was on her way to school and kept her at his residence, said officials.
A case was registered under the Pocso Act, and the youth was arrested. He was produced before a city magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.