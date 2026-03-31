Chennai: 18 years later, four convicted for cheating investors

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai sentenced four persons to three years' imprisonment for cheating investors of several lakhs, forcing them to invest in a non-existent vegetable business.
The fraudsters, R Anuradha of Tiruchy, Mohammed Ali Jinna of Urapakkam, M Mustafa of Maduravoyal, and K Ravichandran of Chennai, lured M Kalpana (29) of Malleswarar Koil Street in Mylapore to invest in a vegetable trade business on the promise of a huge profit.
Officials said they knew her through insurance-related dealings. They also collected several lakh rupees from her and several other people.
After the case was transferred to the CB-CID, officials collected bank transactions and filed the final report against them.
Though they were arrested in 2009 itself, the accused used delaying tactics and dodged trial proceedings on various occasions. The case reached finality on March 30 when the Metropolitan Magistrate, Chennai, sentenced the accused to three years of imprisonment.