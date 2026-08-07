Chennai: 16-year-old knocks down elderly man with bike, brother held

CHENNAI: Washermanpet Traffic Investigation Wing police have arrested a 20-year-old Vigneshwaran for allegedly allowing his 16-year-old brother, who did not possess a driving licence, to ride his motorcycle after the minor knocked down an elderly pedestrian in Old Washermanpet.
The accident occurred in the Stanley Nagar–CB Road area when the minor, riding without a helmet and carrying two pillion riders, had been driving recklessly and hit Balan (72), who was crossing the road. The elderly man sustained injuries and was admitted for treatment.
During the investigation, police found that the motorcycle belonged to Vigneshwaran of Old Jail Road, the rider’s elder brother. Police said he had knowingly permitted the minor to use the vehicle.
Police seized the bike, arrested Vigneshwaran, produced him before a magistrate and remanded him in judicial custody. Police reiterated that vehicle owners and guardians who allow minors to drive would face legal action.