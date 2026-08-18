Chennai: 16-year-old duo killed in accident near Gummidipoondi

The deceased were identified as Tamilarasan (16) of Gummidipoondi and Dilkush alias Sanjay (16) of Bihar. The police said the duo were travelling from Kavaraipettai towards Gummidipoondi on the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, when the accident happened.

Preliminary investigations have suggested they were overspeeding. While speeding through the Verkadu village, Tamilarasan, who was riding the motorcycle, reportedly lost control, and both boys were thrown off the motorcycle and suffered severe head injuries. Tamilarasan died while being taken to Ponneri Government Hospital. Dilkush, who sustained critical injuries, was admitted to the hospital, where he succumbed without responding to treatment. The Kavaraipettai police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are probing how the minors got hold of a two-wheeler.