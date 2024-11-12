Chennai, 15 other districts in TN to get heavy rains from today

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday is likely to bring heavy rain over several coastal and adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai from Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for 16 districts till November 15.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area formed over the same region on Monday. The associated circulation cyclonic extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is likely to move slowly nearly westwards towards the Tamil Nadu/Sri Lanka coasts during the next two days.

For the next 48 hours (Tuesday and Wednesday), heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villupuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Thoothukudi districts.

On November 14 and 15, intense spells are expected over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts due to the low-pressure area over the sea.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John commented that the rainfall activity might intensify on Monday night or by Tuesday morning under the influence of the system.

Meanwhile, several parts of the city were cloudy on Monday with mild showers in some areas. With the weather department warning heavy rains, Chennai corporation and adjacent local bodies are also gearing up to tackle the monsoon woes.

KTCC districts under watch

An active phase of rains is likely during November 12-17 of which KTCC (Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu) districts will get rains daily with breaks.

KTCC is perfectly placed for heavy rains on November 12