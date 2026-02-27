Chennai: 15-lakh litre underground water tank opens in Broadway

CHENNAI: A new underground drinking water storage tank with a capacity of 15 lakh litres was opened for use at Davidson Street in Broadway on Friday. The facility has been built at a cost of Rs 27.50 crore
The project provides for two storage structures, an underground reservoir and an overhead tank, each with a capacity of 15 lakh litres. While the underground tank has now been commissioned, the overhead tank is yet to be brought into service.
Developed jointly by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), the project is aimed at ensuring regular drinking water supply in Mannady, Clive Battery and George Town. The works were taken up to address a long standing demand from residents in these localities.
According to official figures, around 70,000 residents are expected to benefit from the additional storage and distribution capacity once the system becomes fully operational.
Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru and HR&CE Minister and CMDA Chairman PK Sekarbabu inaugurated the underground tank. Senior officials of the CMWSSB and GCC were present.