Chennai: 14-year-old girl held for stealing phone at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: The police secured a 14-year-old girl for stealing a mobile phone at the Government Stanley Hospital. Keerthika (24) of Tiruvallur had admitted her toddler to the hospital and stayed with her child.
On June 4 (Thursday), she had kept her phone for charging in the ward while feeding her child and found the phone to be missing when she returned. Based on her complaint, a case was registered and the police perused the CCTV footage to zero in on the suspect.
This led them to a 14-year-old girl, from whom the complainant's phone was recovered. It was also revealed that the girl had stolen Rs 2,000 from another patient and had spent it. The girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and was lodged at a Government Observation Home.