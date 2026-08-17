Chennai: 120 denizens stand in silence protesting concretisation of parks

Nearly 40 trees were cut, and small greenery was cleared to pave the way for concrete structures. They stressed the ongoing infrastructure works across the parks, destroying the city’s urban green spaces

During the 90-minute protest, members passed resolutions demanding the complete halt of concretisation of public parks across the city. They urged local RWAs to resist replacing open green areas with concrete play amenities, insisting that parks must instead be preserved as natural groundwater recharge zones.

Speaking to DT Next, TD Babu, environmentalist and secretary of AoRWA, criticised the lack of accountability. “GCC commenced SWD works six months ago inside the park, cutting down around 40 trees in the process. We have found no evidence of compensatory sapling plantation anywhere in the park,” he said. “Under the redevelopment drive, native bushes are routinely removed for paved features. Most of the places in the park are concreted.”

Reflecting on the park’s history, resident Subraja noted that the site was originally ‘Arathakuttai’, a natural pond donated by the family of freedom fighter Nageswara Rao to the Madras Corporation before being converted into a park in 1949. “Though the pond was transformed into a park, these new concrete layers prevent rainwater from percolating into the soil. Taxpayers’ money is being wasted on non-sustainable projects,” she lamented.