Chennai: 11-month-old boy in critical condition after falling from balcony

CHENNAI: An 11-month-old child suffered a severe injury after he fell through the railings of the second-floor balcony of a house in Koyambedu on Monday.
Thennarasu, a staff member at a lodge, resides with his family on the second floor of a residential building in Seemathamman Nagar in Koyambedu. On Monday, his wife was feeding their son, Thanigavel, on the balcony.
She had left the child on the balcony to fetch water from the kitchen when the child slipped through the iron grill. Hearing his cries, neighbours rushed to his rescue and the baby was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. The Nolambur police are investigating the incident.