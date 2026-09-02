Chennai: 108 fish stalls at Loop Road market to get a Rs 48 lakh makeover

However, the initiative has drawn criticism from local fishermen, who demanded to be allowed to continue operating along the roadside.

Speaking to DT Next, K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, “The long-time demand of vendors is to be allowed to run their businesses directly on the beachside along the coastal road. Traditionally, fishermen land their catch and work on one side of the road, while women handle the retail sales on the other side.”

Vendors were forced to occupy the newly built market in past. They faced severe financial losses because customers did not visit inside, prompting them to move back to their old roadside spots. They alleged the market lacks basic amenities and has design flaws. The metal roofing increases the heat in the market, and ruins the freshness of the catch. During heavy rains, water splashes directly onto the vendors’ faces.