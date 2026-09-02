Chennai: 108 fish stalls at Loop Road market to get a Rs 48 lakh makeover

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is all set to alter 108 fish stalls from 30 square feet to 50 square feet at the modernised fish market on Sindhanai Sirpi Singaravelar Salai, popularly known as Loop Road, for Rs 48.49 lakh.
However, the initiative has drawn criticism from local fishermen, who demanded to be allowed to continue operating along the roadside.
Speaking to DT Next, K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said, “The long-time demand of vendors is to be allowed to run their businesses directly on the beachside along the coastal road. Traditionally, fishermen land their catch and work on one side of the road, while women handle the retail sales on the other side.”
Vendors were forced to occupy the newly built market in past. They faced severe financial losses because customers did not visit inside, prompting them to move back to their old roadside spots. They alleged the market lacks basic amenities and has design flaws. The metal roofing increases the heat in the market, and ruins the freshness of the catch. During heavy rains, water splashes directly onto the vendors’ faces.
“Before the elections, P Venkataramanan, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, met the vendors from Nochikuppam to Pattinapakkam and promised they could remain on the Loop Road. But, after assuming office, the administration shifted toward enforcing the Corporation’s plans, with ministers even using cops to pressure vendors to force them from the beachside,” added Bharathi.
Furthermore, vendors alleged corruption. Some individuals paid bribes to the counsellor to secure a front-row shop, creating resistance to relocation. This undermines transparency in allotment. To transform the beachfront into a Blue Flag beach initiative, officials are pushing to clear the road, affecting fishermen’s livelihoods.
S Ethiraj, a fish vendor, said, “The physical alteration work began after the minister’s order. Demolition works started, and then, the GCC paused the process to hold another meeting with the vendors to attempt to reach a mutual consensus before moving forward.”
The modernised fish market has 362 stalls; The stall is 6 feet long and 5 feet wide. Following the suggestion, the GCC has conducted a willingness survey with the vendors to return to the market. Now it plans to expand the size of the stall to 10 feet long and 5 feet wide.
A senior GCC official said that alterations were made in a few shops for testing. “Five shops were resized to three. The modification worked, so we have called for tenders on September 7. Work should begin September 10. Shops on the western and southern sides will be altered now, and later, the northern part will be modified,” he explained. “As of now, we’ve not received any suggestions from the 115 vendors who have given their willingness to shift. Modification will be made based on their suggestions.”