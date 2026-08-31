Chennai: 10 youth bikers including minors part of WhatsApp-based street-racing gang held

CHENNAI: Ten people, including six minors, who were part of a street-racing ring linked using WhatsApp group, were caught after they endangered other motorists with reckless riding on the 100 Feet Road near Vadapalani. The police seized five motorcycles from them.
One of the racers rode dangerously close to another two-wheeler, and the family riding the other bike had a narrow escape from a fall. Alarmed by this, other motorists alerted the police.
The Koyambedu traffic personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of other motorists, intercepted several riders. While some managed to flee, the police caught 10 people and later handed them over to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing.
The detained youth were identified as Adithya (23), Rahul (27), Kumar (28), and Senthamizh Selvan (20). Six minors were also secured.
Officials said the youth had formed a WhatsApp group to organise bike races and had assembled at Vadapalani. Further investigations are under way.