Chennai: 10 youth bikers including minors part of WhatsApp-based street-racing gang held

One of the racers rode dangerously close to another two-wheeler, and the family riding the other bike had a narrow escape from a fall. Alarmed by this, other motorists alerted the police.

The Koyambedu traffic personnel rushed to the spot and, with the help of other motorists, intercepted several riders. While some managed to flee, the police caught 10 people and later handed them over to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing.

The detained youth were identified as Adithya (23), Rahul (27), Kumar (28), and Senthamizh Selvan (20). Six minors were also secured.