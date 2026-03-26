Chennai: 10 held for rash driving; 4 minors warned

CHENNAI: In a special drive last week, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) arrested ten youths who indulged in overspeeding on city roads and seized their two-wheelers. Four minors who were caught overspending were let off with a warning.
According to the GCTP, in the last week, 12 persons at Moolakadai and two persons in Perambur were found to have driven rashly and negligently, causing inconvenience to the public.
Based on a formal complaint and the identification of the motorcycles involved, a case was registered at Kolathur and Pulianthope Traffic Investigation Wings (TIW) and police teams arrested ten individuals and seized nine bikes.
Additionally, four minors involved in the incident were summoned along with their parents and were given a stern warning.
In another incident, police arrested a drunk driver who crashed into four two-wheelers near a mall on Rajiv Gandhi
Salai (OMR) on Monday night. The Adyar TIW arrested the accused and booked him under various sections, including rash driving, endangering the lives of others, attempt to culpable homicide and driving in an inebriated state.
Traffic cops were on a special drive in Perambur following complaint. Nine bikes were seized and four minors were warned