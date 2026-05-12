Chennai: 1-yr-old drowns in a bucket in Ennore

CHENNAI: A one-year-old child died after he accidentally drowned in a bucket of water in his home in Tsunami quarters in Ennore on Sunday.
The deceased child was Mohammed Fahad, the youngest son of Muneer Basha and Reshma Banu. Reshma's sister, Shabana, also lived with the family.
On Sunday, Muneer Basha, along with his elder son, left for their shop when the incident happened. Police investigations revealed that Reshma had also left home in the afternoon to give lunch to Muneer, leaving Fahad in her sister's care.
Shabana was in the bathroom when Fahad crawled and followed her, and when she was locked in the room, the child fell into a bucket of water and drowned. Shabana came and found Fahad unconscious and raised an alarm after which she moved him to a hospital nearby, where doctors declared the child dead.
The child's body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.