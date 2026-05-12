Chennai: 1-yr-old drowns in a bucket in Ennore

The deceased child was Mohammed Fahad, the youngest son of Muneer Basha and Reshma Banu. Reshma's sister, Shabana, also lived with the family.

On Sunday, Muneer Basha, along with his elder son, left for their shop when the incident happened. Police investigations revealed that Reshma had also left home in the afternoon to give lunch to Muneer, leaving Fahad in her sister's care.