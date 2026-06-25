Chengalpattu’s Rs 131-crore suburban bus terminus nears completion, opening likely delayed

Constructed at a cost of Rs 131 crore in Venpakkam village under Alapakkam panchayat on the outskirts of Chengalpattu, the new bus terminus spans 9.95 acres and features a built-up area of 11,220 sq. metres. The project has been developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

The terminus can accommodate around 50 buses simultaneously and includes 33 commercial shops, a budget restaurant, passenger waiting areas, rest rooms for commuters and transport staff, a bus maintenance centre, fuel station, dedicated power substation, sewage treatment plant, purified drinking water facilities, CCTV surveillance, public announcement systems, fire-safety equipment and breastfeeding rooms for mothers.

Parking facilities have also been created for 55 cars and 325 two-wheelers.