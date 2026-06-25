Chengalpattu’s Rs 131-crore suburban bus terminus nears completion, opening likely delayed

CHENNAI: Chengalpattu’s Rs 131-crore suburban bus terminus, built with modern facilities and designed to ease the town’s long-standing traffic congestion, is ready for inauguration, though officials indicate the opening may be delayed by a few days beyond the expected June 28 launch date.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Rajkumar inspected the new facility along with senior officials and directed them to expedite the remaining finishing works to ensure the project is opened for public use at the earliest.
Constructed at a cost of Rs 131 crore in Venpakkam village under Alapakkam panchayat on the outskirts of Chengalpattu, the new bus terminus spans 9.95 acres and features a built-up area of 11,220 sq. metres. The project has been developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).
The terminus can accommodate around 50 buses simultaneously and includes 33 commercial shops, a budget restaurant, passenger waiting areas, rest rooms for commuters and transport staff, a bus maintenance centre, fuel station, dedicated power substation, sewage treatment plant, purified drinking water facilities, CCTV surveillance, public announcement systems, fire-safety equipment and breastfeeding rooms for mothers.
Parking facilities have also been created for 55 cars and 325 two-wheelers.
Although construction was substantially completed in March, the inauguration was reportedly deferred following the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Officials had earlier indicated that the terminus would be inaugurated on June 28. However, during the minister’s inspection, certain finishing works were found to be pending. Sources said officials suggested that the facility could be opened in July after all remaining works are completed.
Following the review, Minister Rajkumar instructed officials to complete the pending works on priority and make the terminus operational as soon as possible.
Chengalpattu currently has both old and new bus stands, along with a state transport workshop, located in the heart of the town, leading to severe traffic congestion on a daily basis. Residents have long demanded a fully equipped bus terminus outside the town limits to address the issue.
Once operational, the new suburban bus terminus is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion that has affected Chengalpattu for nearly five decades. Authorities are also planning to operate direct bus services from the facility to destinations including Tirupati, Bengaluru, Puducherry, Chittoor, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Tindivanam, Mamallapuram, Kalpakkam, Tambaram, Kilambakkam and various parts of Chennai.
Residents have expressed hope that the remaining works will be completed quickly and the long-awaited facility will be opened to the public without further delay.