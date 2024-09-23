Chengalpattu: Two constables suspended for forging Inspector’s sign

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu SP suspended two police constables who forged the inspector’s signature to unblock the bank account of a suspect.

Mangala Priya is posted as Inspector at the Enforcement police in Acharapakkam.

Two months ago, the police arrested Gurusammy of Sembulipuram for selling spurious liquor and blocked his bank account.

Recently, he was released from prison but his bank account, which had Rs 6.3 lakh, remained blocked.

When he approached the inspector, she reportedly said it could be done only after a court order.

Gurusammy then approached head constables Gopinath and Manikandan, who asked him to pay Rs 1.5 lakh after getting the money.

They took the Inspector’s seal, forged a document, signed it in Inspector Priya’s name and handed it over to Gurusammy.

He went to the bank in Kadapakkam, and handed over the letter. But the manager found that it was forged.

During the inquiry, the Inspector found that Manikandan and Gopinath had used her signature and seal, and filed a complaint with the Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police.

After an investigation, the SP suspended both constables and ordered departmental action.