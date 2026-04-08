Chengalpattu: Speeding lorry rams two-wheeler, runs over man, grandson

CHENNAI: A man and his grandson were killed in an accident after a speeding tipper lorry rammed into their two-wheeler near Chengalpattu on Tuesday night.
The victims were identified as Sathish (21) and his grandfather Ranganathan (72), residents of Thunjan village near Nemmeli in Chengalpattu district. Police said the incident happened on Tuesday night when they were riding a two-wheeler along the Chengalpattu-Tiruporur Road. While approaching the Tiruporur junction, a tipper lorry, allegedly travelling at high speed, crashed into their vehicle from behind.
Both of them were thrown on the road in the impact, and were run over by the lorry. Officials said both Ranganathan and Sathish died on the spot. On information, the Chengalpattu Taluk police came to the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them to the Chengalpattu government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and seized the lorry involved in the accident. The driver, Prakash (40) from Nemmeli, was arrested, and further investigation is on.