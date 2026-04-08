Chengalpattu: Speeding lorry rams two-wheeler, runs over man, grandson

Both of them were thrown on the road in the impact, and were run over by the lorry. Officials said both Ranganathan and Sathish died on the spot. On information, the Chengalpattu Taluk police came to the spot, retrieved the bodies, and sent them to the Chengalpattu government hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and seized the lorry involved in the accident. The driver, Prakash (40) from Nemmeli, was arrested, and further investigation is on.