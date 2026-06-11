Chengalpattu residents demand relocation of the garbage disposal site

CHENNAI: The residents of Chengalpattu took to the streets on Wednesday, demanding the relocation of the garbage disposal site, citing severe health and environmental concerns caused by the facility.
Chengalpattu Municipality, which consists of 33 wards, generates around 250 tonnes of waste every day. The waste is transported to the municipal dump yard located near the Pachaiamman Temple along the Chennai-Tiruchy NH.
The dump yard is surrounded by several residential neighbourhoods with more than 1,000 houses. Waste brought to the site is not properly segregated and often remains unattended for a long time, they said. "Garbage at the dump yard is frequently set on fire during the night, resulting in thick smoke, causing traffic disruptions on the NH. The burning of plastic waste produces toxic fumes, leading to respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues," they said.
Residents also complained about foul odours caused by the dumping of dead animals, including dogs and cats. They allege that groundwater quality has deteriorated, causing skin-related issues.
Demanding immediate action, on Wednesday, the residents blocked municipal garbage vehicles that arrived to unload waste, leading to over 30 municipal garbage vehicles remaining stranded on the road for several hours. After officials assured residents that immediate steps would be taken to address the issue, the protesters dispersed.
Municipal officials said that the dump yard has been functioning at the location for over 40 years and was established when there were very few houses in the area. However, with rapid urban expansion, the municipality is now exploring alternative locations to relocate the facility.