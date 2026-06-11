Chengalpattu residents demand relocation of the garbage disposal site

Chengalpattu Municipality, which consists of 33 wards, generates around 250 tonnes of waste every day. The waste is transported to the municipal dump yard located near the Pachaiamman Temple along the Chennai-Tiruchy NH.

The dump yard is surrounded by several residential neighbourhoods with more than 1,000 houses. Waste brought to the site is not properly segregated and often remains unattended for a long time, they said. "Garbage at the dump yard is frequently set on fire during the night, resulting in thick smoke, causing traffic disruptions on the NH. The burning of plastic waste produces toxic fumes, leading to respiratory problems, eye irritation, and other health issues," they said.