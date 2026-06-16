Chengalpattu police crack down on cockfighting ring

According to the police, the illegal event has been conducted for several years in secret, and the gambling has incurred significant financial losses for many participants and several families. The Chengalpattu district police formed a special team following the tip-off and amplified surveillance in forest areas on Sundays and public holidays, as such events were most likely to be conducted on those days.

On Sunday, the Palur police conducted a sudden raid as part of the operation inside a reserve forest area near Singaperumal Koil along the Sriperumbudur highway. Officers located a group engaged in cockfighting and gambling activities inside the Appur forest region, who fled on noticing the police. In their run to escape, they abandoned more than ten fighting cocks and their bikes.