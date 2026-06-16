Chengalpattu police crack down on cockfighting ring

CHENNAI: The police have cracked down on an illegal cockfighting ring that has been taking place inside forest areas of Chengalpattu on Sundays and public holidays.
The action was taken based on a tip-off about large-scale betting at cockfight events conducted in the dense forest regions of the district. The miscreants had brought the birds with blades tied to their legs to compete.
According to the police, the illegal event has been conducted for several years in secret, and the gambling has incurred significant financial losses for many participants and several families. The Chengalpattu district police formed a special team following the tip-off and amplified surveillance in forest areas on Sundays and public holidays, as such events were most likely to be conducted on those days.
On Sunday, the Palur police conducted a sudden raid as part of the operation inside a reserve forest area near Singaperumal Koil along the Sriperumbudur highway. Officers located a group engaged in cockfighting and gambling activities inside the Appur forest region, who fled on noticing the police. In their run to escape, they abandoned more than ten fighting cocks and their bikes.
Police seized 15 bikes and the birds from the spot and brought them to the Palur police station. Using the registration numbers of the seized vehicles, police identified several owners and registered cases against them. So far, cases have been filed against 16 individuals and efforts are under way to trace and apprehend additional suspects involved in the gambling network.
Police officials said that they are determined to eradicate illegal cockfighting and gambling activities in the district. Authorities are also working to identify the key organisers behind the operation and have warned that strict action will be taken against those responsible.