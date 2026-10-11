Chengalpattu police constable killed by drunk driver while inspecting accident spot

CHENGALPATTU: A 27-year-old police constable died in the early hours of Sunday (October 11) after being hit by a speeding car driven by a drunk driver at Thiruvadisoolam near Chengalpattu.
Another constable and a bystander were injured in the incident.
The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a constable attached to the Chengalpattu Taluk police station.
Head Constable Suresh from the same station, who was with him, is undergoing treatment at Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
According to police, Dinesh and Suresh had gone to Thiruvadisoolam around 10 pm on Saturday (October 10) after receiving information about a road accident on the Thiruporur-Chengalpattu road, where a car had rammed into an electric pole.
No major injuries were reported in that accident and the officers were conducting an inquiry at the spot.
While they were standing on the roadside, a car proceeding at high speed from Thiruporur towards Chengalpattu allegedly lost control and rammed into them.
Both policemen and a bystander who was present at the spot suffered serious injuries. Locals rescued them and rushed them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
Dinesh, who had sustained severe injuries and heavy blood loss, died despite treatment early Sunday morning. Suresh continues to be under observation.
The Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case and arrested three occupants of the offending car - Dhinakaran (34), Abinesh (27) and Arun Kumar (29) - on charges of drunk driving.
Police said the trio were travelling from Thiruporur to Hanumanthapuram. Dhinakaran, who runs a fish stall, was driving his elder brother's car at the time of the accident, while the other two are unemployed.
The three were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is on.