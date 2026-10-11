Chengalpattu police constable killed by drunk driver while inspecting accident spot

No major injuries were reported in that accident and the officers were conducting an inquiry at the spot.

While they were standing on the roadside, a car proceeding at high speed from Thiruporur towards Chengalpattu allegedly lost control and rammed into them.

Both policemen and a bystander who was present at the spot suffered serious injuries. Locals rescued them and rushed them to Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Dinesh, who had sustained severe injuries and heavy blood loss, died despite treatment early Sunday morning. Suresh continues to be under observation.