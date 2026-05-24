Chengalpattu: Man teams up with two women steals 24 sovereigns, Rs 2 lakh from mom-in-law’s house

Shanthi (56), a resident of Mannivakkam, is living with her two daughters, and elder daughter’s husband Dakshinamoorthy, an auto driver. Shanthi and her elder daughter work at a private firm, while the younger one is still in college.

According to the police, the family members had kept a house key at a secret spot so that whoever returns home first can use it.

Shanthi had stored 24 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in a cupboard for her younger daughter's wedding. When the valuables went missing, she filed a complaint at Otteri police station in Vandalur.