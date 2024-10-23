Chengalpattu man dies by suicide over loan pressure by mobile app

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man died by suicide in Chengalpattu because he could not repay the loan which he got through a mobile application.

The deceased, Yuvaraj of Anumath Putheri in Chengalpattu, was working in a private car service centre in the locality. Yuvaraj was married to Subhashini two years ago and the couple has a six-month-old baby.

Recently Yuvaraj faced some health issues and he was unable to go to work. Following that he applied for a loan of Rs 5,000 to manage house expenses.

However, since there was no other income for Yuvaraj he was unable to repay and collecting agents started to contact him over the phone and threaten him.

Yuvaraj who was dejected for the past few days shared the incident with his wife.

On Sunday night while his wife and baby were sleeping in the house Yuvaraj took the extreme step.

On information, the Chengalpattu Town police registered a case, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Government Hospital.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.