Chengalpattu man arrested for impregnating 15-year-old daughter

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 53-year-old Chengalpattu man under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for the alleged sexual assault of his 15-year-old daughter. The issue came to light after the mother learnt about the girl becoming pregnant.

On Friday, the girl's mother took her to a hospital as she was falling sick often. There she learnt that the teenager was eight months pregnant.

Police were alerted and a team rushed to the hospital and took the girl's statement.

Investigations revealed that the girl's father used to rape her when the mother who works as a domestic help was away from home.

The girl did not share her ordeal with anyone as her father had threatened to murder her and her mother.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.