Chengalpattu juvenile home escape: Four more secured

CHENNAI: Four juvenile delinquents who escaped from the Government Special Home in Chengalpattu on Friday (August 14) night were detained on Sunday, taking the number of those secured to five.
Three of the four were traced to Puducherry, while the fourth was detained in Villupuram, said a senior police officer. The police are continuing the search for the remaining six.
On Friday (August 14) night, eleven children in conflict with the law had escaped from the facility, the third such incident this year.
One of them was secured near a railway track later that night. According to officials, those who escaped were in the age group of 14-17.
The escape reportedly followed a failed plan by some inmates to clash with another group inside the home.
They later allegedly scaled the compound wall near D Block using a ladder and bedsheets after the main gate was locked.
Further investigation is under way.