Chengalpattu: Government bus rams patrol vehicle; SSI, head constable seriously injured

The police said the special sub-inspector Selvam (48) and head constable Michael Raj (40) were on highway patrol duty. Michael Raj was driving the vehicle, which started from near Mahindra World City.

After patrolling the highway up to Irungundram near Mamandur, the team returned towards Chengalpattu. Near Pazhaveli, the patrol vehicle was attempting to cross the National Highway to reach a fuel station when an express bus travelling from Tiruchy to Chennai rammed into it at high speed.