Chengalpattu: Government bus rams patrol vehicle; SSI, head constable seriously injured

CHENNAI: A special sub-inspector and head constable were seriously injured after a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) express bus rammed into a highway patrol vehicle on the Chennai-Tiruchy GST National Highway near Chengalpattu in the wee hours of Friday (July 31).
The police said the special sub-inspector Selvam (48) and head constable Michael Raj (40) were on highway patrol duty. Michael Raj was driving the vehicle, which started from near Mahindra World City.
After patrolling the highway up to Irungundram near Mamandur, the team returned towards Chengalpattu. Near Pazhaveli, the patrol vehicle was attempting to cross the National Highway to reach a fuel station when an express bus travelling from Tiruchy to Chennai rammed into it at high speed.
Both Selvam and Michael Raj sustained serious injuries in the accident. The two policemen were rushed by an ambulance to the Chengalpattu GH where they are undergoing treatment.
The Chengalpattu taluk police have registered a case and are questioning the bus driver. Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver was drowsy, which is said to be the reason for the accident.