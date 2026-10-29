Chengalpattu: Four, including woman, held for Rs 1.92 crore housing board fraud

The complainant, Komalavalli (50) from Adyar, was approached by one of the accused, Yasmin and her husband Vivek alias Chinna from Chengalpattu.

The duo showed her fake allotment documents and promised to get houses at a low cost in the TNHB quarters in Saidapet and in the TAISHA apartment complex. They collected Rs 1.80 crore in cash and about 713 gm of gold jewellery from Komalavalli and three others.

They also took Rs 12 lakh from Komalavalli promising to secure a medical college seat for her relative’s daughter. They neither provided the houses nor the medical seat, and cheated the victims of Rs 1.92 crore and almost 90 sovereigns of gold. Based on Komalavalli’s complaint, a case was registered at the Central Crime Branch and investigation was taken up.