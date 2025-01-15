Chengalpattu district administration halts private helicopter service between Kovalam and Mamallapuram

CHENNAI: The Chengalpattu district administration has suspended a private helicopter service operating between Kovalam and Mamallapuram, citing lack of necessary permissions.

The service, which began a few days ago, offered tourists a helicopter ride between the two popular destinations for Rs. 6,000 per person.

However, the district administration found that the private company operating the service did not obtain the required permissions.

Following an investigation, the Tiruporur tahsildar issued an order to halt the service, citing concerns over passenger safety and noise pollution. The helicopter was subsequently sealed and sent back to Bengaluru.

The suspension has left many tourists, who had planned to take the helicopter ride during the Pongal festival, disappointed.