Chengalpattu: Consumer court imposes Rs 61 crore penalty on realtor

Madhurambigai had purchased a 1,196 sq ft plot at Agaram Then near Tambaram in November 2023. She approached the consumer commission in November 2025, alleging that the developer had sold her land without disclosing that it was already under litigation.

In its order, the commission noted that the company had allegedly sold properties to around 500 buyers and directed it to deposit 25 per cent of the value of those transactions calculated at Rs 61.29 crore with the State Consumer Welfare Fund.