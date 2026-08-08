Chemical odour continues to plague OMR residents

CHENNAI: Frustration is mounting among residents along the OMR corridor as the recurring dead fish-like foul odour continues to affect multiple neighbourhoods. Weeks after the issue was first flagged, residents accuse the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) of failing to communicate.
The latest episode was reported Wednesday evening, when residents from Kelambakkam, Thaiyur, Siruseri, Navalur and Thalambur again complained of the pungent smell. The odour was first noticed around 8.20 pm and spread nearly 10-12 km before rain later that evening helped dissipate it.
“Had it not rained, we believe it would have continued for a longer time and spread further,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA.
The issue comes weeks after Tiruporur MLA Vijayaraj told DT Next that he was dissatisfied with the TNPCB’s preliminary inspection on July 15-16 and had sought a detailed report before deciding on further action.
It has been nearly 20 days since we first reported the issue and the media highlighted it. At least tell us what has been done. There has to be someone accountable. We’re experiencing throat burn and eye irritation. Our kids will suffer in the long run if the situation continues like this
Arul, a Siruseri resident
Residents argued that emissions travelling such distances were unlikely to originate from a small local source. They continue to suspect industries in the Alathur SIDCO Pharmaceutical Industrial Estate. “It has been nearly 20 days since we first reported the issue and the media highlighted it. At least tell us what has been done. There has to be someone accountable,” fumed Arul, a Siruseri resident. “We’re experiencing throat burn and eye irritation. Our kids will suffer in the long run if the situation continues like this.”
Alarmingly, the TNPCB is yet to identify the source. “The source has still not been identified. We’ve not pinpointed any company,” MLA Vijayaraj said. “I’m still waiting for the board’s detailed report.”
Adding that he had sought fresh reports from the TNPCB and the Industrial Safety Department rather than rely on earlier compliance reports, he said that TNPCB officials had told him that although odour complaints were received in previous years, the nature of odour in the present complaints appeared different.
Prabhuvel, a Thaiyur resident, said that the smell was usually noticed between 7 pm and 9 pm, with the odour reportedly reaching as far as Navalur. Prakash, a resident of the L&T complex in Siruseri, said a similar problem had surfaced about three years ago, easing for nearly two years before recurring now.
“South-facing apartments were among the worst affected, residents are reporting eye irritation and throat discomfort,” he added.
Repeated attempts by DT Next to obtain the TNPCB’s explanation on the inspection findings did not yield a response.