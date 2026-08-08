Chemical odour continues to plague OMR residents

The latest episode was reported Wednesday evening, when residents from Kelambakkam, Thaiyur, Siruseri, Navalur and Thalambur again complained of the pungent smell. The odour was first noticed around 8.20 pm and spread nearly 10-12 km before rain later that evening helped dissipate it.

“Had it not rained, we believe it would have continued for a longer time and spread further,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder of FOMRRA.

The issue comes weeks after Tiruporur MLA Vijayaraj told DT Next that he was dissatisfied with the TNPCB’s preliminary inspection on July 15-16 and had sought a detailed report before deciding on further action.