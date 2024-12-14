Chembarambakkam, Puzhal fill to brim

CHENNAI: With the catchment areas receiving steady rains marked with inflow into the city reservoirs, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased discharge to 6,000 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs from Chembarambakkam and Red Hills reservoirs on Saturday. The discharge from Poondi reservoir now stands at 12,000 cusecs.

The authorities have issued flood warnings for those staying in the low-lying areas and near the river bund to take precautions.

The areas of Naravarikuppam, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadaperumbakkam, Manjampakkam, Manali, and Sadaiyankuppam, located near the drainage channels leading to the Puzhal Lake, are at risk and residents have been put on alert. Immediate evacuation measures are called for those living in these low-lying areas.

Similarly, a flood warning has been issued for those staying in low-lying areas of Kundrathur, Tiruneermalai, and Tirumudivakkam with increased discharge from Chembarambakkam Lake.

Meanwhile, the department has proposed to decrease the Poondi reservoir discharge from 16,500 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs from 4 pm on Saturday as the inflow from the catchment has reduced to 8,750 cusecs. If the neighbouring districts witness heavy rains in the coming days, the department might open the shutters, WRD sources said.