Chef Harshitha Haunschild gives familiar South Indian favourites a playful twist at Chennai's Rusi Rasa

A Chennai girl, Harshitha studied visual communication and initially thought photography would be her career. She grew up cooking for family and spent time in the kitchen with her mother and grandmother. Still, becoming a chef was never part of the plan.

That changed during a shoot soon after college. Harshitha was assisting on a photography project when a woman chef walked in to style the food. Watching her work made Harshitha curious about the world behind the food she had always enjoyed. “I always cooked for my family and friends, but I never thought of taking it up as a profession,” she says.

At the time, she was planning to pursue a master’s in photography in the US. Instead, she chose to study culinary arts at the San Francisco Cooking School.