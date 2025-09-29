Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Sept 29

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations in vegetable prices on Monday (September 29).

According to traders, the price of carrot has increased by Rs 10 per kg, rising from Rs 50 per kg on September 22 to Rs 60 per kg on September 29.

Tomato prices have decreased by Rs 5 per kg, from Rs 25 on September 22 to Rs 20 today.

Among other vegetables, beans are sold at Rs 35 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 80 per kg.

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 63 per kg.

Bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 10 per kg, and drumstick at Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, potato and green chilli are priced at Rs 30 per kg, while lemon is being sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Ginger costs Rs 50 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 120 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 40 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, and other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as earlier this month.