Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Sept 22

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations in vegetable prices on Monday (September 22).

According to traders, the price of carrot has dropped by Rs 10 per kg, coming down from Rs 60 per kg on September 20 to Rs 50 per kg on September 22

Capsicum has seen a sharp increase of Rs 10 per kg, rising from Rs 40 per kg on September 20 to Rs 50 per kg on September 22

In contrast, tomato prices have gone up by Rs 5 per kg, rising from Rs 20 per kg on Saturday to Rs 25 per kg today

Among other vegetables, beans are sold at Rs 35 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 80 per kg.

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, and coconut is sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Bitter gourd is being sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg, and drumstick at Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, potatoes and green chillies are priced at Rs 30 per kg, while lemon are being sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Ginger costs Rs 50 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively, and coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 80 per kg.

Coriander leaves, mint, and other greens continue to be sold at the same rates as earlier this month.















