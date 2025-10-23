Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 23

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained unchanged on October 23 (Thursday), with no major fluctuations reported

Beans are sold at Rs 90 per kg today (October 23). Green peas have been selling steadily at Rs 90 per kg for the past few days, without any price change

Coconut is selling at Rs 65 per kg. Green chillies and drumsticks are both priced at Rs 50 per kg

Ginger and garlic have been sold at Rs 100 per kg for the past few days.

Coloured bell pepper is sold for Rs 140 per kg. Lemons are being sold at Rs 90 per kg, and cucumbers are priced at Rs 80 per kg

Meanwhile, onion and tomato prices, though slightly higher, continue to stay relatively stable. Onions are priced at Rs 24 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg on October 23