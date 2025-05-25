Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 25, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on May 25 (Sunday), with few items witnessing notable changes.

According to traders at the market, beans, which were sold at Rs 60 per kg on May 24, are now being sold at Rs 70/kg, marking a Rs 10 rise.

On the other hand, drumsticks are priced at Rs 50/kg today. They were sold at Rs 40/kg on May 24.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On May 25, peas are being sold at Rs 120/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, carrots at Rs 25/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.