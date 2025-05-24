Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 24

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market saw moderate fluctuations on May 24 (Saturday), with a few items witnessing notable changes.

According to traders, Ooty carrot prices have increased by Rs 5, now selling at Rs 25 per kg, up from Rs 20 on May 22. Karnataka beetroot has also seen a Rs 5 hike, priced at Rs 30 per kg, compared to Rs 25 earlier.

Lemon is being sold at Rs 90 per kg, a drop of Rs 30 from the previous rate of Rs 120 on May 19.

Meanwhile, ridge gourd prices rose by Rs 10, now available at Rs 35 per kg, up from Rs 25 on May 21.

Shallots (small onions) saw a slight decrease on May 22 and are currently priced at Rs 40 per kg, down by Rs 5 from Rs 45 on May 21. Green chillies are now being sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Beans are available at Rs 60 per kg, down from Rs 70 on May 19. Drumsticks are priced at Rs 40 per kg. Garlic remains steady at Rs 120 per kg, while ginger is selling at Rs 40 per kg.

In the green vegetable category, broad beans remain at Rs 50 per kg, and capsicum is priced at Rs 30 per kg.

On May 24, onions continued to be sold at Rs 18/kg, tomatoes at Rs 10/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg, and snake gourd at Rs 15/kg.