Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 7, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on March 7 (Saturday), with no changes reported.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on March 4 (Wednesday).
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 10 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Beans: Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 70 per kg
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 80 per kg