Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 7, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on March 7 (Saturday), with no changes reported.

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on March 4 (Wednesday).

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 20 per kg

Tomato: Rs 10 per kg

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Beans: Rs 50 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 70 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch

Mint: Rs 2 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 80 per kg

vegetables
Koyambedu market
vegetable prices

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in