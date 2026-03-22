Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on March 22, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on March 22 (Sunday), with no changes reported.
Drumstick prices have decreased by Rs 20 to Rs 50, while coconut prices have dropped by Rs 7 to Rs 45, compared to the beginning of the month (March 4), with rates easing towards month end..
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on March 20 (Friday).
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 15 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Beans: Rs 50 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 45 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 10 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 50 per kg
Coriander: Rs 5 per bunch
Mint: Rs 2 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 80 per kg