Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 1, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on June 1 (Monday), with no changes reported.
Beetroot prices alone have decreased by Rs 10, and are now at Rs 60 when compared to May 30 market price.
According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on May 30.
What are the prices of essential vegetables?
Onion: Rs 30 per kg
Tomato: Rs 50 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Beans: Rs 90 per kg
Ginger: Rs 140 per kg
Coconut: Rs 52 per piece
Shallot: Rs 60 per kg
What are the prices of other vegetables?
Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg
Ooty carrot: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg
How much do herbs cost today?
Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 20 per kg