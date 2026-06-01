Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 1, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out.
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Image of a man selling vegetables used for representative purpose
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on June 1 (Monday), with no changes reported.

Beetroot prices alone have decreased by Rs 10, and are now at Rs 60 when compared to May 30 market price.

According to traders, onions, tomatoes, potatoes and other vegetables continue to be sold at the same prices as on May 30.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 30 per kg

Tomato: Rs 50 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Beans: Rs 90 per kg

Ginger: Rs 140 per kg

Coconut: Rs 52 per piece

Shallot: Rs 60 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 50 per kg

Ooty carrot: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 40 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 40 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 7 per bunch

Mint: Rs 5 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 20 per kg

1st June veg price
1st June veg price
Chennai vegetable prices
﻿Koyambedu market
Chennai's vegetable price

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