Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 23, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative image
Image of man selling vegetables used for representative imageDT Next
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on July 23 (Thursday), with no changes reported.

The price of carrots alone alone has decreased by Rs 10, and is now at Rs 90 when compared to July 20 market price.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 40 per kg

Tomato: Rs 12 per kg

Small onion: Rs 80 per kg

Potato: Rs 25 per kg

Tomato: Rs 12 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per piece

Lemon: Rs 90 per kg

Garlic: Rs 250 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 80 per kg

Green peas: Rs 150 per kg

Okra: Rs 40 per kg

Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg

Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Capsicum: Rs 80 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 15 per bunch

Mint: Rs 15 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch

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