Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 23, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on July 23 (Thursday), with no changes reported.
The price of carrots alone alone has decreased by Rs 10, and is now at Rs 90 when compared to July 20 market price.
Onion: Rs 40 per kg
Tomato: Rs 12 per kg
Small onion: Rs 80 per kg
Potato: Rs 25 per kg
Tomato: Rs 12 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per piece
Lemon: Rs 90 per kg
Garlic: Rs 250 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 60 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 30 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 80 per kg
Green peas: Rs 150 per kg
Okra: Rs 40 per kg
Bitter gourd: Rs 50 per kg
Bottle gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Capsicum: Rs 80 per kg
Coriander: Rs 15 per bunch
Mint: Rs 15 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 25 per bunch