Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 3

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market on Friday. Here’s a look at the prices of some commonly sold vegetables.

Onions are being sold for Rs 46 per kg, offering a modest price for the staple vegetable. Tomatoes have been priced at Rs 20 per kg.

Carrots are being sold at Rs 80 per kg, while beans are available at Rs 70 per kg. Both lady fingers (okra) and eggplants are priced at Rs 60 per kg.

Bottle gourd, snake gourd, cluster beans, bitter gourd, and raw mangoes are all available for Rs 40 per kg each.

Lemon and elephant foot yam are priced at Rs 60 per kg. Similarly, banana pith, ginger, and beetroot are being sold for Rs 50 per kg each.

Other notable items include, green chilies, priced at Rs 30 per kg and coconut has been sold for Rs 58 per piece.