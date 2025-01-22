Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Jan 22

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Wednesday.

According to traders at the market, carrots is being sold at Rs 50 per kg today. On January 18, it was priced at 60 per kg.

Drumsticks have been recording price fluctuations over the past few months.

A kilo of drumsticks was sold for Rs 150 on January 12. Now, it is priced at Rs 90 per kg on January 22.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On January 22, peas are being sold at Rs 50/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 50/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg and garlic at Rs 250/kg.















