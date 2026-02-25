Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on February 25, 2026

Onions are priced at Rs 20 per kg, tomatoes are priced at Rs 18 per kg, potatoes are priced at Rs 18 per kg.

Green chillies continue to be sold at Rs 50 per kg, while ginger is sold at Rs 65 per kg.

Coconut is priced at Rs 58 per kg, and shallots are priced at Rs 40 per kg.

In the month of January, drumsticks were sold at up to Rs250 per kg. The price gradually started to decrease, and currently they are being sold at Rs 110 per kg.