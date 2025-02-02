Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on February 2

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Sunday.

According to traders at the market, the onions are being sold at Rs 30 per kg today. It was priced at Rs 36 on January 30.

The price of chow chow saw a dip of Rs 10 today and and is being sold at Rs 10 from Rs 20 on January 30.

Rates of Ooty carrots has decreased by Rs 5 and is being sold at Rs 35 on February 2 from Rs 40 on January 30.

On February 2, garlic is being sold at Rs 250/kg, tomatoes at Rs 25/kg, potatoes at Rs 25/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 70/kg, ginger at Rs 40/kg, peas at Rs 50/kg, and cabbage at Rs 10/kg.