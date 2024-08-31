Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 31

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex continued to record moderate fluctuations on Saturday, influenced by factors such as supply, demand, and seasonal variations.

The price of raw mango dropped by Rs 20 compared to August 28, selling today at Rs 160.

Ooty carrot, beans, radish, and lemon saw a sudden increase of Rs 10 each compared to August 28. Ooty carrot is now priced at Rs 110, beans at Rs 70, radish at Rs 25, and lemon at Rs 170.

Meanwhile, the prices of brinjal, green chillies, drumstick, and ginger went down by Rs 5. Brinjal and drumstick are now selling at Rs 25 each, green chillies at Rs 35, and ginger at Rs 104.

The price of yam increased by Rs 5, reaching Rs 65 today.

Onions saw a slight rise of Rs 2 compared to August 28 and are now selling at Rs 50.

The present weather conditions and supply chain disruptions suggest that prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks.