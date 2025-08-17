Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 17

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at the Koyambedu vegetable market remains stable on Sunday.

According to traders, onions are being sold at Rs 27 per kg, while tomatoes are priced at Rs 50 per kg. Small onions cost Rs 60 per kg

Among other vegetables, carrot is priced at Rs 60 per kg and beetroot at Rs 40 per kg.

Beans are sold at Rs 40 per kg, while green peas cost Rs 160 per kg

Cauliflower is sold at Rs 20 per kg, Coconut is sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, lemon, potato, ivy gourd, and broad beans are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger is sold at Rs 80 per kg and garlic is sold at Rs 130 per kg, respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 40 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 120 per kg.