Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 16

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Koyambedu vegetable market remains stable on Saturday.

According to traders, Onion is being sold at Rs 25 per kg, while tomato is priced higher at Rs 50 per kg. Small onion costs Rs 60 per kg.

Among other vegetables, carrot is priced at Rs 60 per kg and beetroot at Rs 40 per kg.

Beans sold at Rs 40 per kg, while green peas touch Rs 160 per kg.

Vegetables such as bitter gourd, snake gourd, drumstick, green chilli, lemon, ivy gourd and broad beans are all priced at Rs 30 per kg.

Ginger sold at Rs 80 per kg and garlic sold at Rs 130 per kg respectively.

Capsicum is available at Rs 40 per kg, whereas coloured capsicum is priced at Rs 120 per kg.