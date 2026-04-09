Chennai

Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 9, 2026

Planning your grocery run? Check today's vegetable prices in Chennai before you head out
Koyambedu vegetable market. File photo
Koyambedu vegetable market. File photo
Updated on

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on April 9 (Thursday), with no changes reported.

Lemon prices alone has increased by Rs 40, and is now at Rs 160 when compared to March 30 market price.

What are the prices of essential vegetables?

Onion: Rs 20 per kg

Tomato: Rs 15 per kg

Potato: Rs 15 per kg

Beans: Rs 60 per kg

Ginger: Rs 65 per kg

Coconut: Rs 55 per piece

Shallot: Rs 40 per kg

What are the prices of other vegetables?

Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg

Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg

Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg

Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch

Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg

How much do herbs cost today?

Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch

Mint: Rs 3 per bunch

Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg

Koyambedu vegetable price
Chennai vegetable prices
Vegetable Price

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