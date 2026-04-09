Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 9, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained stable on April 9 (Thursday), with no changes reported.
Lemon prices alone has increased by Rs 40, and is now at Rs 160 when compared to March 30 market price.
Onion: Rs 20 per kg
Tomato: Rs 15 per kg
Potato: Rs 15 per kg
Beans: Rs 60 per kg
Ginger: Rs 65 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Beetroot: Rs 25 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
Drumstick: Rs 30 per kg
Coriander: Rs 6 per bunch
Mint: Rs 3 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg