Check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on April 27, 2026

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai remained largely stable on April 27 (Monday), with only a few vegetables recording price changes.
Vegetable prices see sharp rise in Chennai markets:
Ginger prices have increased by Rs 20 and are now selling at Rs 85
Lemon prices have also risen by Rs 40, reaching Rs 220 per kg. Beans have seen a sharp hike of Rs 50 and are now priced at Rs 130 per kg.
Tomato prices have risen by Rs 20, reaching Rs 50 per kg. Beetroot prices also have surged by Rs 20 and now priced at Rs 45 per kg
Meanwhile, drumstick prices have gone up by Rs 10 and currently stand at Rs 50 per kg.
What are the prices of essential vegetables?
Onion: Rs 25 per kg
Potato: Rs 18 per kg
Coconut: Rs 55 per piece
Shallot: Rs 40 per kg
What are the prices of other vegetables?
Green chillies: Rs 30 per kg
Snake gourd: Rs 25 per kg
Spinach: Rs 12 per bunch
How much do herbs cost today?
Coriander: Rs 8 per bunch
Mint: Rs 5 per bunch
Curry leaves: Rs 40 per kg